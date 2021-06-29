Viterbo receives $1M to increase number of mental health professionals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Viterbo University received over $1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), in an effort to increase the number of mental health professionals in the area.

The Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program grant, which totals to $1,326, 559, will be put towards Viterbo's Integrated Systems Training in Evidence-based Practices (InSTEP) initiative.

According to officials, the program focuses on recruiting students and professional counselors to practice in underserved areas.

Additionally, those who run the InSTEP initiative said they're looking to work with community partners to provide behavioral health care in primary care settings, promote training that utilizes team-based care models, and increase the supply of licensed mental health counselors in rural areas.

The university said the grant can help fund the program for the next four years.

Deb Murray, director of Viterbo’s counselor education programs, believes integrated behavioral health helps provide well-trained teams to help improve health and wellness outcomes.

"For example, individuals with chronic illness or diabetes or cardiac issues, can experience increased anxiety and/or depressive symptoms and struggle with motivation for the behavior changes that will provide them with a higher quality life," said Murray. "The counseling profession is prepared to facilitate motivation and behavior change and address substance use and other mental health issues."

Medical professionals said there's currently a great need for mental health counselors in the state. Wisconsin has some of the highest rates in the U.S. for adults with substance use disorder and thoughts of suicide.

Specifically, Monroe, Vernon, Jackson, and Juneau counties are now considered high need areas for mental health, according to HRSA. They said this need is especially great for minority groups and other individuals living in rural areas.

Recent studies show rural residents have higher rates of chronic conditions, increased mortality rates, and lower life expectancies than urban populations. Additionally, these community members are less likely to seek out services in a mental health setting, turning instead to their primary care provider.

Officials said offering mental health services in an integrated setting with primary care can help reduce this barrier.