Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget this week and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. Whether Evers goes along with the budget when it reaches his desk is another question. Republicans eliminated a host of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the document earlier this year and handed K-12 schools only $128 million in additional aid after Evers proposed giving them $1.6 billion. The governor could use his veto powers to drastically rewrite the budget or kill entire plan.