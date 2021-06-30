A traveler’s checklist for Thailand’s Phuket sandbox program

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thailand on Thursday will welcome back international visitors — as long as they are vaccinated against the coronavirus — to its southern resort island of Phuket without having to be cooped up in a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine. Those planning to see the rest of Thailand must stay a minimum of two weeks during which they will be free to roam the island, where preparations include vaccinations for most islanders. Afterward they will be able to travel relatively freely elsewhere in Thailand — subject to the same health restrictions as Thai travelers. The “Phuket sandbox” program is open to visitors from 63 countries and three territories rated by Thailand as low or medium risk for COVID-19.