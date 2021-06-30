Angry at sanctions, Belarus orders 2 German entities to shut

BERLIN (AP) — Belarus has ordered two German organizations to close, part of its retaliation against the EU sanctions over a diversion of a passenger jet by the ex-Soviet nation’s authorities. Germany on Wednesday deplored Belarus’ decision to demand an end to all activities of the Goethe Institute, which promotes German language and culture worldwide, and the German Academic Exchange Service. The German Foreign Ministry warned that “this step will contribute to further isolating Belarus internationally.” Last week, the EU slapped new bruising economic sanctions on Belarus over last month’s diversion of a passenger jet to arrest dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich. The sanctions target the country’s top export items.