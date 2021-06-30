Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building

CHICAGO (AP) — Lithium batteries exploded loudly overnight inside a burning former paper mill in northern Illinois and fire officials have decided to let the blaze burn out because they fear trying to extinguish it could trigger more explosions. On Wednesday, Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said he is gathering information from experts to determine how his crews might safely fight the fire that started Tuesday. The police chief says an evacuation order for as many as 4,000 people in the area will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. Steffes and Mayor Chris Brown say they had no idea that batteries were being stored in a building that had been vacant for decades.