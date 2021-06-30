Bismarck company buys North Dakota coal-fired power plant

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck energy marketer says it will purchase North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant from a Minnesota company that had intended to close it. Rainbow Energy Center says it reached an agreement Wednesday to acquire the Coal Creek Station in west-central North Dakota from Great River Energy. The acquisition also includes the purchase of associated transmission lines that run North Dakota to Minnesota. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Great River Energy announced last year it would close the plant near Underwood and replace most of its energy with new wind farms in Minnesota. The plant employs 260 workers.