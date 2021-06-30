Branson mum on when he’ll launch to space on Virgin Galactic

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson won’t say when he’ll ride his rocket ship to space. In an interview after Wednesday’s satellite launch by his separate company Virgin Orbit, Branson said he has to be “so circumspect” in what he says about Virgin Galactic, a publicly traded company. Branson says he’s fit and ready to go when the engineers give him the go-ahead. Branson visited Virgin Galactic’s New Mexico base before flying to California’s Mojave Desert for Wednesday’s plane-launched, multi-satellite mission. Virgin Galactic plans three more test flights to the edge of space before launching customers next year. Branson will be on one of them.