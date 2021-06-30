Four more bodies found in condo rubble; at least 16 dead

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — A fire official says the bodies of four additional victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, raising the death toll to 16 people.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that rescuers found the bodies Tuesday night.

He said the victims’ next of kin had not yet been identified.

Jadallah says that in addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains.

Authorities in Florida have requested an additional search and rescue team to help look for survivors in the rubble.