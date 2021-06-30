New ramp will allow use of heavy equipment at collapse site

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — Crews searching for survivors in the ruins of a collapsed Florida condo tower have built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment. That’s the word from the state fire marshal. He said Wednesday that the ramp could accelerate the removal of concrete. Since the sudden collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South last week in Surfside, rescuers have been working to peel back layers of concrete on the pancaked building without disturbing the unstable pile of debris. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members of those missing that the ramp let rescuers use a crane on sections that were not previously accessible.