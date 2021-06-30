Dense Fog Advisory from WED 4:35 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory from WED 4:35 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility to 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties. In Iowa, Allamakee, Fayette and Clayton Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&