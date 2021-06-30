Dry weather settles in.

Relief from higher humidity…

It was a very warm day, but the dew points, a measure of the amount of moisture in the air, were decreasing a bit. At his time of the year we will take any relief, but the humidity will rise again for the weekend. With partly to mostly sunny skies highs today reached into the 80s and the dew points were in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Drier weather into the weekend…

The pattern is settling down a bit for the rest of the week and through the weekend. A weak backdoor cool front is possible for Thursday, but the chance of rain is minimal. Highs will reach into the 80s and heat up a bit by the weekend, taking aim at the lower to middle 90s.

Rain possibilities return early next week…

A series of weak low pressure areas will move in for Monday through Wednesday and there will be a chance of showers and t-storms, but they won’t likely be all day affairs.

Medium range outlook…

The 8 to 14 day outlook which takes us through the first couple weeks of July is looking to be warmer than average, so 90 degree heat would seem likely at times.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run a bit high. Weed pollen season is next on the list, but the counts are low for now.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden