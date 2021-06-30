EXPLAINER: A look at what’s in Minnesota’s big budget bills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature is approaching the finish line on a $52 billion state government budget for the next two years. Lawmakers were unable to resolve the differences between the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-led Senate before the regular session ended in May — even with a projected budget surplus. That forced them to return for a special session June 14. Most controversial policy proposals were jettisoned as the divided Legislature settled for mostly incremental changes. Democrats got some modest policing measures but settled for less than they wanted. The Legislature is reconvening Wednesday.