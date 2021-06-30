Foggy Start to Wednesday

Dense Fog Advisory

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am this morning for Allamakee, Crawford, Richland, and Vernon counties. Visibility will be half a mile or less in areas. Take caution when you are driving. Have low beams on and drive slow. The fog will dissipate later this morning.

Warmer and Drier Week

After a rainy day yesterday, today is going to be dry and warm here in the Coulee region with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Things are going to be warming up as we go through the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies through Thursday. Clouds will more prevalent on your Friday.

Hot Independence Day

The holiday weekend is looking hot with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are planning on watching any fireworks shows.

Rain chances return next week

We have rain and storm chances on the increase as we head into next week. This will be beneficial because we are still in a drought here in the Coulee region.

Extended Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook has the coulee region with above average temperatures with normal precipitation chances.