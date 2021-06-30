Former CIA operative Enrique ‘Ric’ Prado writing memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA operative known for his exploits everywhere from Miami to Nicaragua to Afghanistan has a book deal. Enrique “Ric” Prado’s “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” will come out next March. Prado spent 24 years in the CIA before retiring in 2004 and being awarded the agency’s Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal. His assignments ranged from fighting with the Contras in Nicaragua in the 1980s to helping lead the hunt for Osama bin Laden to overseeing SEAL Team Six missions into Afghanistan. Prado says he wants to tell about the sacrifices made by undercover CIA agents.