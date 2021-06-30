Girl dies during rescue of migrant boat off Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say a young girl has died during a rescue operation to save migrants trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands in a small boat. Emergency services for the Canary Islands says that the girl suffered respiratory failure before the rescue helicopter carrying her and two adults could reach a hospital. The girl was one of 35 migrants on a small craft located by a merchant ship while adrift in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Migrant arrivals in the Spanish archipelago have increased over the past year.