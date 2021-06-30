History of the Elroy-Sparta bike trail to be on display in July

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum is highlighting the history of the Elroy-Sparta bike trail through a pop-up display.

The display will be visible along the trail on July 2nd in the Norwalk Village Park and again on display on July 10th in Wilton at the Main Street bike trailhead.

The pop-up display will highlight historic photos and maps that illustrate the story of America's first Rail-to-Trail bike trail and will also feature a trivia wheel game for riders to participate in with the chance to win prizes.

"We hope that these folks that are out just recreating, riding their bikes on the bike trail that by learning more about the history of the bike trail that that just adds to a better experience of visiting our area," said Jarrod Roll, the Director of the Monroe County Local History Room. "A more meaningful memorable experience as well and we would be glad to provide that to them."

The display will be avaliable for viewing from 10 AM until 2 PM on both July 2nd and July 10th.