IMF, World Bank say Sudan meets initial debt relief criteria

CAIRO (AP) — The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have announced that Sudan has met the initial criteria for over $50 billion in foreign debt relief, another step for the East African nation to rejoin the international community after nearly three decades of isolation. The two international financial institutions said in a joint statement Tuesday that Sudan “has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief” which amounts to over 90% of the nation’s total external debt — and will benefit from the relief if it continues on its current path of reform for another three years.