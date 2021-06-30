In UAE visit, Israeli minister builds ties after Gaza war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli’s foreign minister acknowledged during his first state visit to the United Arab Emirates that when tensions flare in Jerusalem, it reverberates across the region. Yair Lapid made the remarks Wednesday in Dubai at a press conference with select foreign media on the final stretch of a historic two-day visit to the Gulf Arab state. It was the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the two countries agreed to establish full ties nine months ago. However, he did not meet with the country’s de-facto leader while in Abu Dhabi. Among the Arab public, emotions are still raw following the recent war in the Gaza Strip.