Lawsuit: Officers killed innocent man in ‘no knock’ raid

A lawsuit accuses a St. Louis police SWAT team of killing an innocent man during a “no knock” raid at his home four years ago. The civil rights law firm ArchCity Defenders filed suit Wednesday on behalf of the children of Don Clark Sr. It names the city and several police officers, and seeks unspecified monetary damages. Clark was a Black 63-year-old Army veteran in declining health. The lawsuit says he had no criminal record when armed officers converged on his south St. Louis home on Feb. 21, 2017. One of the officers shot Clark nine times.