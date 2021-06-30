Local Dentist Retires after 42 years; Leaves a big legacy behind

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - A local dentist worked his last day Wednesday. A very special day for Dr. Joe Kotnour of the Coulee Family dental clinic, retiring after 42 years in the dental industry.

His last day was filled with surprises...and a special "patient" as his last appointment. Expected to arrive next week, Dr. Joe's son Joe flew in secretly from the West Coast Tuesday to sneak into the dentist's chair for his "exam".

Arriving in the morning hoping to have a low-key day to finish off a remarkable career, Dr. Joe soon realized the staff had other ideas.

Balloons in his locker, the office decorated with more balloons, streamers on doors, and every vacant wall space had a photo-shopped picture of Dr. Joe and his wife Ann superimposed in extreme adventures. Well wishes everywhere congratulating him on his retirement.

Dr. Kotnour plans on taking a long vacation starting Thursday. "Well I told my wife I never had and more than a week or two off at a time, " Dr. Joe recanted. "And I said, let's just get in the car and drive, and when we want to turn, we turn, and when we want to turn back, we turn back. So travel until I'm sick of it, and go from there"

But the staff of Coulee Family Dental is really going to miss him. His energy and his humor will be hard to replace.

Dental Hygienist Kelly Wilhelm has worked with Dr. Joe for 17 years and loved the work environment. "We laugh a lot," Kelly said. " And usually people don't associate dental offices and laughter"

Dental Assistant Samantha King added Dr. Joe's relationship with the patients was fun to watch. "Patients aren't always excited for dental work," Samantha said. "But he's there to have great conversation and just know that what we're doing, is gonna be OK."

Dr. Kotnour extended his dental care outside the clinic with many charitable avenues. Anything to get dental care to those who needed it most but couldn't access or afford it.

"I worked at Hillview Nursing Home or Health Care Center and I was…they had an office for me there so I would go there once or twice a month. A lot of work with St. Claire Mission," Dr. Joe said. "A lot of work with the Wisconsin Dental Association for the underserved where we got several programs started."

With so many smiles reflecting the legacy of Dr. Kotnour, it's no surprise that he leaves behind some big shoes to fill. Over four decades of patients and co-workers that he's helped over the years. It's truly the end of an era.

"His heart is as big and as long as the years he's worked…so yeah…he's amazing!" Kelly said.