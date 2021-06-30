McBride scores 26 as Lynx beat Mercury 82-76

PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 26 points, Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier each had a double-double and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-76. McBride hit back-to-back 3-pointers — the first six of her 10 points in a 12-0 run that made it 64-53 late in the third quarter — to give Minnesota the lead for good. Brianna Turner hit a jumper to trim the Mercury’s deficit to 78-74 with 1:03 left but, after a miss on the other end by Fowles, Layshia Clarendon grabbed an offensive rebound and, after a timeout, hit a pull-up jumper Phoenix (7-8) got no closer. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 28 points