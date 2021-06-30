Skip to Content

Messi’s future up in the air as Barcelona contract ends

National news from the Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona is coming to an end with no news from the player or the club about his future. The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi will stay at the Catalan club. He reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years. Messi’s future has been a mystery since he had his request to leave the club denied at the end of the 2019-20 season. He ended up staying and said he would reconsider his options when this season was over. He is playing with Argentina at the Copa America.

Associated Press

