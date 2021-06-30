Minnesota high court yanks judicial candidate’s law license

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the law license of frequent justice candidate Michelle MacDonald. The high court says she violated the state’s rules of professional conduct by falsely impugning the integrity of a judge. The court says MacDonald cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, calling it an appropriate penalty for repeating her misconduct by knowingly making false statements about the integrity of the same judge while still on probation in an earlier case. The judge presided over the 2013 child-custody trial of MacDonald’s client, Sandra Grazzini-Rucki, who was herself later convicted of hiding her two daughters from their father.