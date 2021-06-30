NYC mayoral primary thrown into chaos by officials’ bungle

New York City’s first mayoral contest using ranked choice voting has been thrown into chaos after city election officials posted incorrect preliminary vote counts in the Democratic primary and then withdrew them. Critics said the mistake Tuesday by the city’s Board of Elections proved that the board was not equipped to handle the new ranked choice system. Board officials apologized for their error and said they would release new ranked choice results for in-person voting in the June 22 primary on Wednesday. The results released Tuesday afternoon and then withdrawn appeared to show former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia narrowly trailing Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.