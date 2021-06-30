Officials warn against drunk driving ahead of July 4th weekend

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that more than 2,900 people were injured in alcohol-related crashes.

It’s a number that no one wants to see this year.

“We always like to send out the message for people to slow down, wear your seatbelts, every trip every time every person, and drive sober,” said Sergeant Rhae Stertz of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

If you plan on drinking but don’t have a ride planned, you do have options, including Uber, asking a sober friend for a ride, or you could use SafeRide.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin’s SafeRide program gives free rides home from participating Tavern League locations.

Wisconsin State Patrol says to use those options, or get ready to face the consequences.

“We’ll have extra enforcement out watching for impaired drivers just because this seems to be a holiday where people do embark in a lot more alcoholic beverages, so we’ll be out with extra patrols,” said Stertz.

The bottom line is that law enforcement does not want you to get behind the wheel if you’ve had too much to drink.

“Just know that there’s the likelihood that you could be caught making a serious mistake that could impact not only your life but other peoples’ lives, said Andy Kutchenriter, Patrol Officer at Wausau Police Department, “Use your resources and try to make the safe and smart decision this weekend versus making a terribly unwise decision to get behind the wheel drunk.”

“It’s not worth it, just get a sober driver,” said Stertz.

To find your nearest SafeRide provider click here.