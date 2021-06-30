Parker leads WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympians

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker will headline a WNBA All-Star team that will face the U.S. Olympic squad in Las Vegas on July 14. Joining the Chicago forward are her Sky teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper, who is one of eight players making their All-Star debuts. Other All-Stars announced Wednesday include Las Vegas players Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby, who will be playing in their home arena at Mandalay Bay. The Connecticut Sun have a trio of players headed to the game with DeWanna Bonner, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones all selected. New York’s Betnijah Laney, Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally and Atlanta’s Courtney Williams round out the WNBA’s team. All four players are first-time All-Stars.