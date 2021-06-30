Report: No structural damage to Giannis’ knee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hearts across Wisconsin stopped Tuesday night when two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo went down gripping his knee in a playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Bucks fans can finally exhale.

Get the latest local sports scores and coverage here.

According to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI on Antetokounmpo's knee came back negative for structural damage. Wojnarowski also said tests did not show any damage to ligaments.

Although this is definitely good news for the Bucks' playoff hopes, especially after the 110-88 drubbing Milwaukee suffered in Game 4, Wojnarowski said there is not currently a timetable for Antetokounmpo's return.

The Bucks return to Milwaukee Thursday for Game 5 against the Hawks. Star point guard Trae Young missed Game 4 for the Hawks with a bone bruise in his foot, the team has not made any statements on his availability going forward.