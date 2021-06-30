Riverfest returns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Riverfest 2021 began with the opening ceremony at Riverside Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Legacy of Commodores raised the American flag, discussed the importance of community and the festivities began.

2019 Commodore Bill LaRue said after Riverfest 2020 was canceled, he hopes the community does not take it for granted.

"To be able to do it again I think is just very special by itself I mean we want to get back," he said. "We want to get back to normalcy and this is normal and this is what people are looking for and it's going to be a lot of fun."

People need a 2021 button to access the food, beverage and concert area. Buttons can be purchased at Riverside Park for $10 and $7 at sponsored stores.