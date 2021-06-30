Suspect in Houska Park homicide jailed on $500K cash bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man arrested by La Crosse Police in connection with the death of a person in Houska Park Monday night is jailed on a large cash bond following a court appearance.

Judge Elliott Levine set bond in the amount of $500,000 cash for David A. Pearson, Jr. during the hearing Wednesday afternoon.

La Crosse Police officers were called to the park late Monday night where they found an injured person who died a short time later. They later arrested Pearson on charges of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide and Felony Bail Jumping.

A police report says the investigation into the death remains active.

The department won't share a cause of death until an official autopsy is completed.

Judge Levine noted that there are six open cases with Pearson before the court system. The judge also said there are also some questions regarding the competency of the defendant.

Pearson returns to court for his initial appearance on the charges on July 7.

He remains in the La Crosse County Jail.