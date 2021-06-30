Swiss propose US-made F-35 fighters for air force renewal

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss executive branch has announced plans to purchase three dozen advanced fighter jets from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which beat out three rivals to land a contract worth over 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion). The Federal Council recommended that parliament buy 36 F-35A fighters from Lockheed Martin, which came in at a cost of 5.1 billion francs when bids were presented in February. That was “well under” a cap of 6 billion francs approved by Swiss voters in a referendum last fall, a government statement said. It would cost over three times that to operate the F-35A aircraft over 30 years.