UPDATE: Names released after teenager killed in Amish buggy crash

UPDATE: The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the individuals involved in a fatal crash near Preston Tuesday night.

The driver of the pickup truck was 39-year-old Joseph Perry of Hastings, Minnesota.

The person in the buggy, 15-year-old Henry Hershberger of Harmony, Minnesota died at the scene.

NEAR PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) - A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy.

The Fillmore County Sheriff said it happened just before 8:30 Tuesday night on County Road 12 east of the intersection with Highway 52.

A 39-year-old man from Hastings was driving the pickup that struck the rear of the buggy. Both the pickup truck and the buggy were traveling west.

The 15-year-old boy was the sole occupant of the buggy.

The crash investigation is ongoing.