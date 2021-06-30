UPDATE: Names released after teenager killed in Amish buggy crash
UPDATE: The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the individuals involved in a fatal crash near Preston Tuesday night.
The driver of the pickup truck was 39-year-old Joseph Perry of Hastings, Minnesota.
The person in the buggy, 15-year-old Henry Hershberger of Harmony, Minnesota died at the scene.
NEAR PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) - A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy.
The Fillmore County Sheriff said it happened just before 8:30 Tuesday night on County Road 12 east of the intersection with Highway 52.
A 39-year-old man from Hastings was driving the pickup that struck the rear of the buggy. Both the pickup truck and the buggy were traveling west.
The 15-year-old boy was the sole occupant of the buggy.
The crash investigation is ongoing.