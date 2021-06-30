Tropical Storm Enrique misses Baja resorts, then dissipates

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — What had been the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season has dissipated as it moved ashore after brushing past the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and missing a direct hit on the beach resorts there. Enrique lost its tropical storm status Wednesday morning when its maximum sustained winds were down to 35 mph (55 kph) while in the Gulf of California to the east of the peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system broke up when it crossed onto the peninsula in the afternoon. Enrique became the Pacific season’s first hurricane Saturday, but it stayed at sea while brushing past the Cabo Corrientes bulge on Mexico’s southwestern coast Sunday night and then heading for Baja California.