Two hospitalized when semi hits fireworks stand in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of a semi and a woman end up in the hospital when the semi hits a fireworks stand Tuesday morning in Oakdale.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that around 11 a.m. emergency personnel were sent to the Love's Travel Stop.

They found that the semi's driver, Richard Isaboke, 47, of Hamilton, NJ, may have had a medical emergency while behind the wheel. His semi went off the road and hit a metal shipping container used as a fireworks stand. The stand was pushed about 15 feet in the collision. After hitting the container, the semi crossed the parking lot before coming to rest on the edge of the property.

A woman sitting inside the stand, Ettamae Henze, 77, of Wilton, suffered a head injury in the crash. She was taken to the hospital by Tomah Ambulance.

Isaboke also went to the hospital by ambulance but was later airlifted to a La Crosse medical facility.