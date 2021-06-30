Two La Crosse men indicted in federal court

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men from La Crosse are charged in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.

Thomas J. Hook, 42, is charged with six counts of producing child pornography. The indictment said that between March and July 2020, Hook used a cell phone to produce videos of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A conviction carries a mandatory 15 year minimum prison sentence up to 30 years for each of the six counts.

The case against Hook came through an investigation by La Crosse Police, FBI, and the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force.

The other indictment charges Steven S. McCurdy, 63 with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The federal indictment said that between November 2020 and March 2021, he distributed the drug and that on March 1, 2021, he had in his possession 50 grams or more of the drug.

The charges against McCurdy were the result of an joint investigation by La Crosse and Campbell Police departments.