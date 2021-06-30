Understaffed Tunisian hospital battles coronavirus spike

KAIROUAN, Tunisia (AP) — The situation is dire in the Tunisian town of Kairouan. Loved ones cry out “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic, as a man wearing a protective suit disinfects and places sheets over a COVID-19 victim laid out in a coffin at the Ibn Jazar Hospital. Patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 ward are dying daily amid a spike in coronavirus infections in the North African country. Kairouan and three other regions are especially hard hit. The hospital is trying to cope without the basics: a coronavirus ward with no personnel and equipment that no one knows how to use.