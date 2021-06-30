Venezuelan tycoon sues US to lift narcotics sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — A top Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro’s government has sued the U.S. Department of Treasury, alleging he’s the victim of a false campaign identifying him as a international narcotics kingpin. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Samark López in Washington federal court said sanctions in 2017 designating him a “drug kingpin” had devastated his wealth, reputation and economic livelihood. The lawsuit raises the stakes in one of the most far-reaching of dozens of sanctions cases brought against Venezuelan insiders in recent years and could undermine furtive attempts by the Biden administration to support a negotiated solution to the country’s long running political impasse.