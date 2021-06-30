Weather Whys this week!

Our new feature: Weather Whys continues this week! The Stormtracker 19 Weather Team is ready to take your weather questions, and we are ready with the answers!

This week's question is: Why do storm systems usually move from west to east?

The answer: The story of why our weather moves from west to east has a few chapters in it. You could start by watching the clouds and how they move, but that wouldn’t tell the whole story. Clouds after all will move in and out from all directions on any given day.

No, the first chapter belongs to our home the earth. Because the earth is a big globe the sun heats it differently from north to south. In the north less direct sunshine means it remains colder. Think Santa Claus at the north pole. To the south the direct rays of the sun keep it much warmer. Think tropical paradise! Since the cold air in the north is more dense it will want to move south and clash with the warm air.

Cold and warm air collide...

The second chapter brings movement of the earth and it’s air. Rotation of our globe means that thanks to the Coriolis Effect air wants to move from west to east as it moves south. The colliding cold air and warm air will tend to concentrate at various latitudes and a river of fast air develops aloft. That’s the Jet Stream!

Jet Stream forms above warm and cold boundaries.

The third chapter introduces low pressure systems and the rain, thunderstorms and snow that they bring to the area. Those developing lows and the fronts with them are steered by the jet stream winds.

Jet Stream steers weather systems eastward.

And that’s why our weather moves from west to east!

The “Jet Stream” steers areas of high and low pressure from west to east.

Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden