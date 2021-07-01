After years of deadly fires, PG&E again vows to do better

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric’s latest CEO is pledging that the future will get “easier” and “brighter.” But can Patricia Poppe deliver on that promise? It’s been a year since the nation’s largest utility emerged from a complex bankruptcy triggered by a succession of harrowing wildfires ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid. Tragedies over the past six years include a 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people and largely destroyed the town of Paradise. Since the bankruptcy, PG&E still has been breaking safety promises. A company official listed a wide range of improvements that include using more advanced technology to avoid setting wildfires and help detect them quicker.