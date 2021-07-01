Biden bringing message of comfort, unity to Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to offer comfort and support to the families of the dead and missing after last week’s collapse of a high-rise condo building along the Florida coastline.

The president is visiting Surfside to survey the devastation and meet with first responders toiling in an as-yet fruitless hunt for survivors.

Before he arrived at the site, work was halted due to concerns about the stability of the section still standing.

Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 people missing.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.