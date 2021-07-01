‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden has drawn on his own experiences with grief and loss to comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse. The president told family members to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday. Biden spoke in deeply personal terms as he offered his prayers and support, telling them: “I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain.” Few public figures connect as powerfully on grief as Biden, who lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car collision and later an adult son to brain cancer.