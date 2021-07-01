Biden to host naturalization event, push path to citizenship

President Joe Biden will hold a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens. An administration official says Biden will use the moment to push for more pathways to citizenship. The president would like to see the option of citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, foreign-born people who have temporary protected status due to strife in their birth countries, and farm workers. Immigration has been a political flashpoint as Biden has sought to renew visa and refugee programs that were downsized or halted during the Trump administration.