Lopez leads Bucks to Game 5 win and series lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) --Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence and beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday to regain the lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks own a 3-2 series edge and are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta.

Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta's Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

"I think there was great opportunity for him to get the ball a little bit more. Trying to use him a little bit more. He came through big time. There's a couple where he made plays and he did it in a lot of different ways, He did it on the pick and roll. He did it on the offensive glass. He got to the free throw line. Just an overall an overall really really impressive effort," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer about Lopez.