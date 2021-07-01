Busy weekend expected on the river

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're planning on being on the Mississippi River during the 4th of July holiday, you won't be alone.

Independence Day is among the busiest days on the river.

The La Crosse Fire Department has a message before the weekend arrives.

The most important things for people to remember are to avoid alcohol consumption while boating and always wear life jackets on their boats or watercraft.

Also, a new law is in place requiring operators of boats to wear the kill switch for the motor on their person.

The department also emphasizes the need to drive defensively on waterways and to communicate with surrounding boats to avoid any accidents.

These are basic safety procedures to create an enjoyable holiday weekend for everyone.

"Just be safe. Be aware of everybody. Be defensive. Wear your PFDs. Make sure your kill switch is there and it's on when you're operating the boat. And have some fun," said Captain Tom Griffith of the La Crosse Fire Department.