California firefighters battle big wildfires in high heat

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters are working in high heat to beat back three large wildfires in the forests of far Northern California. The extraordinary Pacific Northwest heat wave that reached down into California is slowly receding Thursday, but is only expected to cool off slightly before temperatures trend back up heading into the Fourth of July weekend. The Salt Fire that broke out Wednesday reportedly has burned several homes and other buildings around Shasta Lake north of the city of Redding. There are also evacuations forced by the growing Lava Fire in the shadow of volcanic Mount Shasta and another blaze in the Klamath National Forest.