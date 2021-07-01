Colony of shy Albanian pelicans flourishes during pandemic

DIVJAKA, Albania (AP) — The pandemic has brought one good thing to western Albania’s Divjaka-Karavasta Lagoon. Badly needed peace and quiet for endangered mating pelicans, and resulting population growth. Regional environmental officials say nesting pairs have increased by one-fifth in the last two years, from 68 in 2019 to 85 this year, even as numbers of human visitors have halved. They’re huge birds, reaching up to six feet (nearly two meters) in length and 11 feet (more than three meters) in wingspan. The site is increasingly popular with visitors, not a good thing for the shy birds. About 550,000 people came in 2019. Last year, that number was halved by pandemic restrictions, and staff say it would be better to regain these lost visitors as their donations are badly needed.