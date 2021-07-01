Deputy who shot Arkansas teen fired for leaving body cam off

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a teenager during a traffic stop has been fired after the sheriff said he did not activate his body camera until after the shooting took place. Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley on Thursday said Sgt. Michael Davis was fired after it was discovered he didn’t follow the agency’s body camera policy in the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain on June 23. The shooting is being investigated by Arkansas State Police. Staley said there’s only footage of the aftermath of Brittain’s shooting.