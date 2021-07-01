Evacuations extended near northern Illinois industrial fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Toxic fumes and smoke from a burning former paper mill in northern Illinois that officials had believed was long abandoned but actually contained massive amounts of lithium batteries prompted officials to extend an evacuation order for the area. And the The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday also asked the state’s attorney general to pursue legal action against Superior Battery, the property owner. The fire that started in Morris on Tuesday prompted city officials to order the evacuation of 3,000-4,000 people. The building and company owner says he hoped to start a battery and solar power business but first had to fix up the building. Lithium batteries have exploded inside the building and fire officials have said they decided to let the blaze burn out.