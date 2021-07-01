Fireworks and PTSD

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fireworks are a part of the July 4th celebration.

While many enjoy the sights and sounds of them, you should also consider the effect fireworks can have on some people such as veterans who may be affected by the activity.

Medical experts say combat veterans could experience PTSD in the days surrounding July 4th because of the explosions which may remind them of the stressful situations they experienced.

One local health professional suggests being courteous of your neighbors and let them know what you're doing.

"If you are going to have a fireworks display in your yard, at the very least put a sign in your yard or something that says we are going to be blowing off fireworks at 9 p.m. or something or you put it out on social media so people in your neighborhood can see that," said Marcia Dunn, an Outpatient Therapist with Gundersen Health System.

Dunn said it isn't just veterans that experience PTSD, so people should be mindful of everyone this holiday weekend.