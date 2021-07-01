Firing upheld for officer who sought Breonna Taylor warrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has had his firing upheld. News outlets report the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes after hours of deliberation. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement. Jaynes obtained the warrant for the March 13, 2020, drug raid in which the 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician was killed. Jaynes’ attorney says the ruling will be appealed in court.