France, Mexico sign deal against trafficking in artifacts

PARIS (AP) — France and Mexico have signed an agreement pledging to cooperate to fight trafficking of cultural artifacts. Details of the deal weren’t immediately released Thursday. It came after Christie’s of Paris earlier this year auctioned off pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts despite a formal complaint by Mexico lodged with the French government. The artworks brought in more than $3 million. In signing the cooperation agreement, the French and Mexican foreign ministers acknowledged Thursday that their countries have different laws around cultural objects. But they promised to work together in the future to fight trafficking of artwork.